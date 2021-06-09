Top 10 Beaches Near the DC Area

The best public beaches near D.C., Maryland and Virginia have soft sand, waterparks, amusement parks, water sports, ponies, movies on the beach — there's something for every beachgoer.

No, Waikiki isn't on the list — we're looking at the best beaches within an easy drive of the DMV.

Are beaches open in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia? Yes — just be aware of local masking rules and stay mindful of social distancing. Here's information from Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia.

Get ready to vacuum the sand out of your car.