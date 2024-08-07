202 Creates: DC to honor artists, from dancers to go-go musicians

D.C. will kick off a monthlong celebration of local arts and music.

202 Creates is a celebration of the arts in D.C. that starts Aug. 29.

“It highlights all of the robust vibrancy of the arts and culture in our city,” said LaToya Foster, director of D.C.’s Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment. “You have Art All Night, you're going to have Jazz at the Wharf […] and there’s so many other events as well that we're going to be rolling out between the end of August and the end of September.”

The big finale of 202 Creates will be the 39th Annual Mayor’s Arts Awards. Nominations are open until Friday in award categories including excellence in arts education, visionary leadership, excellence in go-go music and excellence in nightlife.

Step Afrika! is a past winner. Founder C. Brian Williams thanked D.C. officials for helping artists flourish.

“D.C. as a city has just been very supportive of Step Afrika! and of the arts in general,” he said.

Award winners will be announced at the end of September. Go here to learn more about the 202 Creates lineup and how to nominate and vote for Mayor’s Arts Awards contenders.