Here's what's open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2025

As preparations for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration are underway, several Americans on Monday will also be honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The holiday is celebrated each year on the third Monday of January, falling on Jan. 20, this year, which coincides with the presidential inauguration.

The holiday is recognized by all 50 states and was first observed in 1986.

Since Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday, many offices and agencies will close their doors.

What's closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2025?

Post office locations

The USPS is closed on federal holidays and will not deliver mail on Jan. 20, 2025.

Banks

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a banking and stock market holiday, meaning many local bank branches will be closed, along with the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

ATMs will still be accessible at most banks, as well as online services.

Libraries

Public libraries will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day — check your local library.

Government offices

City, county, state and federal offices are generally closed on the federal holiday.

UPS

Pickup and delivery services for UPS will not be available on Jan. 20, 2025 but some local stores may be opened.

Schools

Public schools and universities are typically closed on federal holidays.

What's open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2025?

FedEx

FedEx shipping and delivery services will be operational on Jan. 20, 2025.

Retail

Most stores will remain open on the federal holiday.

National parks

National parks will remain open on Jan. 20, 2025 and guests could enter the parks without paying admission. The National Park Service will have five other admission-free days in 2025.

