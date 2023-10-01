Taylor Swift spotted out with Brittany Mahomes, Sophie Turner and more

Originally appeared on E! Online

The Travis Kelce effect is real—Brittany Mahomes just joined Taylor Swift's squad on a girls' night out.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was photographed out to a group dinner in New York City with the "Blank Space" singer, who has recently been spending time with Kelce, a star tight end for the team, and her pals Blake Lively, Sophie Turner and longtime backup singer Melanie Nyema.

The group dined at the Italian restaurant Emilio's Ballato in New York City Sept. 30, one day before the Chiefs play the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey. The same day, Kelce was photographed elsewhere in Manhattan.

On Sept. 24, more than two months after he famously attempted to shoot his shot with Taylor, the pop star made her first appearance at a Chiefs game, cheering on Kelce along with his mom Donna Kelce in a luxury suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

"She looked amazing," the athlete later said about the pop star on the Sept. 27 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast. "Everybody was talking about her in [a] great light...to see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there. That s--- was absolutely hysterical. It was definitely a game I will remember, that's for damn sure."

After the game, Swift and Travis Kelce left the stadium together and joined his family, friends and other Chiefs players, including Patrick Mahomes, and their associates at an after-party. There, Swift was spotted with her arm draped around Travis Kelce's neck while chatting with guests.

Patrick Mahomes later praised the "Love Story" singer at a Sept. 27 press conference, calling her, "really cool, good people."

