Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige break up after 3 years

Originally appeared on E! Online

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige just couldn't find the right pitch.

The "American Idol" host and model are parting ways after three years together, his rep told People April 24.

E! News has reached out to reps for the former couple, but has not heard back.

Seacrest and Paige first started dating in 2021, with Paige gushing over him in a post that New Year's, writing, "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man."

Flash forward two years and she couldn't help but express her love for the 49-year-old, sharing several videos with Seacrest for Valentine's Day in 2023. "Happy Valentine's Day mi amor," she captioned her post. "Loving you has been the adventure of a lifetime. Cheers to many more laughs, sunrises, meals, and spontaneous adventures. Blessed to have the honor of loving you."

The 26-year-old was also by his side during a major life change, proving she was his No. 1 fan as Seacrest wrapped up his six seasons as cohost of "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

"Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man," she wrote in an April 2023 Instagram post in honor of his new chapter. "You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you. I am so beyond proud of you. Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others.

Just a few months later, she shared glimpses of how she and Seacrest spent their summer, posting pics from their date nights, moving nights and a coffee outing.

Earlier this month, Seacrest proved the support went both ways, celebrating the launch of Paige's Sippin on Something game. As he captioned his April 4 Instagram post, "Congratulations @aubreypaige for bringing this great idea to life, so proud of you."

While neither Paige nor Seacrest has directly addressed their breakup, Paige did share a cryptic message to Instagram April 23, writing, "Rebirth," and including heart and butterfly emojis, alongside a short video set to Djo's "End of Beginning," showing off the view from a tall building, and cuddling with Olio.