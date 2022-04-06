Rihanna Says Being on the ‘Verge of Motherhood' Has ‘Unlocked New Levels of Love' For Her Mom

Rihanna took to Instagram on April 5 to send a special birthday shout-out to her mother, Monica Braithwaite, while revealing that her own pregnancy has amplified the "love and respect" that she has for her mom.

"Today is my Queen's birthday!!!" she captioned a throwback photo of the two. "Being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain! She's the true MVP and I wanna give her her flowers every second I can! Love you mumzzzz!!! Happy Birthday! We gon celebrate on da link up!"

In January, Rihanna, 34, revealed that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33, by sharing photos from their glamorous New York City photoshoot. Since then, the mogul has been breaking the internet with her pregnancy looks from Milan Fashion Week to Jay-Z's 2022 Oscars after-party.

Last month, the Anti singer -- who is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy -- opened up in an interview with Elle about the need to protect her baby as the singer's due date nears. While comparing her future parenting style to that of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice, Rihanna said, "She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it."

After the Fenty Beauty founder was asked if she would follow in Teresa's footsteps and go as far as flipping a table, the "Diamonds" singer added, "Worse. You talk about my kids, it's over."

The soon-to-be mom also shared the best advice that she's gotten so far -- which won't be easy for a woman who is running a billion-dollar empire. "Probably the best advice is to sleep now because I won't get much later," Rihanna told Elle. "I need to work on that before it's a thing of the past."