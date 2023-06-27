Celebrity News

Pink stunned when fan throws mother's alleged ashes on stage

The superstar's tour runs through March 2024

By Holley Ford

This is a new one, even for Pink.

A fan tossed a clear plastic bag on stage over the weekend during the singer's concert for the British Summer Time festival in London.

The bag allegedly contained the ashes of the fan's dead mother.

Pink stopped singing and, looking stunned, picked up the bag and held it up to the crowd.

"Is this your mom," she asked the unidentified fan.

“I don't know how I feel about this,” Pink said, before placing the alleged ashes on the stage and resuming her performance of "Just Like a Pill."

The 43-year-old continues her "Summer Carnival" tour across the world, including many stops in the U.S., before wrapping it up in March 2024 in Australia.

