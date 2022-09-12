Photos: 2022 Emmys Red Carpet Looks

See all of your favorite celebs flaunt their outfits on the red carpet at the 74th Emmy Awards. The 2022 Emmys are being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on Monday, Sept. 12. Tune in tonight at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT to see who takes home the awards.

31 photos
1/31
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Kerry Washington Black attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
2/31
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Andrew Garfield attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
3/31
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Quinta Brunson attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
4/31
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Seth Rogen attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
5/31
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Will Poulter attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
6/31
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Ayo Edebiri attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
7/31
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Sandra Oh attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
8/31
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
John Wilson attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
9/31
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tyler James Williams attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
10/31
Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images
(L-R) Phil Dunster and Brett Goldstein arrive to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
11/31
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
(L-R) Patricia ‘Ms. Pat’ Williams and Mary Lou Belli arrive to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
12/31
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Kenan Thompson arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
13/31
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
(L-R) Barry Williams, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb arrive to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
14/31
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Laverne Cox attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
15/31
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Holden Chang (R) and guest attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
16/31
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Ashley Yi arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
17/31
Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images
(L-R) Park Hae-soo and Oh Yeong-su arrive to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
18/31
Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images
(L-R) Ismaël Cruz Córdova, Markella Kavenagh, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson arrive to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
19/31
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Hannah Waddingham arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
20/31
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
(3rd L-R) Carson Kressley, Michelle Visage, RuPaul and cast attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in
21/31
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
US actress Natasha Rothwell arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
22/31
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tim Kash attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
23/31
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
(L-R) James Atkinson and Jane Becker attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
24/31
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
(L-R) Ballard C. Boyd and Kelsey Boyd attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
25/31
Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS — Pictured: Zuri Hall arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
26/31
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS — Pictured: Shonda Rhimes arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
27/31
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
(L-R) Jeff Waite and Liz Phang arrive to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
28/31
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
(L-R) Hiro Murai and Emma Barrie attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
29/31
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Mark Indelicato attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
30/31
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
(L-R) Patrick Schumacker, Brittani Nichols, and Justin Halpern attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
31/31
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Sammi Hanratty arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.

This article tagged under:

EmmysfashionEmmy Awardsaward show

More Photo Galleries

In Photos: Biden Honors 9/11 Victims at the Pentagon
In Photos: Biden Honors 9/11 Victims at the Pentagon
Public to Pay Last Respects as UK, World Mourns Elizabeth II
Public to Pay Last Respects as UK, World Mourns Elizabeth II
King Charles III: A Life in Photos
King Charles III: A Life in Photos
Spike Lee, Anna Wintour, Mike Tyson and More: The Stars Watching Serena Williams at Her Last US Open
Spike Lee, Anna Wintour, Mike Tyson and More: The Stars Watching Serena Williams at Her Last US Open
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us