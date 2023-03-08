Nick Cannon, father of 12, announced March 7 he is expecting again. This time, it's a game show ... sort of.

In a post shared to Instagram, Cannon, 42, revealed he would be starring in "Who's Having My Baby," hosted by comedian Kevin Hart.

"You're going to get some contestants that want to have your baby," Hart says in the short promo, suggesting the show will focus on women interested in procreating with Cannon.

But according to a release from E!, the "contest" is actually part of an upcoming celebrity prank show, “Celebrity Prank Wars,” premiering Thursday, April 6 at 10 p.m. ET.

"Celebrities are always trying to up the ante as each prank is more elaborate than the next — all of them with unexpected twists, embarrassing situations and shocking reveals," the release states, adding the show will be hosted by both Cannon and Hart.

Participants, including: Anthony Anderson, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Lil Duval, Big E, Fantasia, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Lil Jon, Kofi Kingston, Ludacris, Joel McHale, Killer Mike, Chance the Rapper, T-Pain, Robin Thicke, T.I. and Xavier Woods.

The "Wild 'n Out" host teased fans on social media March 6 with a cryptic Instagram story featuring a baby bottle emoji.

"Expect some big news tomorrow," Cannon wrote alongside a curious eyes emoji and a baby bottle emoji that had fans speculating an announcement of baby No. 13.

And on March 7, he shared what looked like a teaser for a game show called "Who’s Having My Baby?" hosted by Kevin Hart.

Cannon is notoriously the father of 12 children, whom he shares with six women, including twins, Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden Sagon, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise Messiah, 5 months, with model and former Miss Arizona USA Brittany Bell; Onyx Ice Cole, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole; twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 1, and Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, 3 months, with DJ Abby De La Rosa; Zen, who died due to brain cancer in December 2021, and Halo Marie, 2 months, with Alyssa Scott; and Legendary Love, 7 months, with model Bre Tiesi.

In 2021, Hart gifted Cannon a condom vending machine as part of their “prank wars” saga.

“Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums,” Cannon captioned a snap, posing beside the gift at the time.

In February, Cannon opened up about parenting in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

When asked whether he was done having kids, he replied, "Yeah, yeah, yeah," before sharing that it's not up to him.

"God decides when we’re done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full and I’m so focused. I’m locked in. But when I’m 85, you never know. I might," he said.

