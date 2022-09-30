Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His 3rd With Model Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon's growing family is on the rise.

The Wild n' Out star revealed that he and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third child together, Rise Messiah Cannon, in a video montage on Instagram from the model's BlessingWay.

"Another Blessing!!!" The 41-year-old captured the Sept. 30 post. "As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps."

Cannon, who also shares son Golden "Sagon," 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months, with Bell, added, "He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable. But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life."

The "Masked Singer" host, who has referred to his and Bell's third child as his "sonrise" in past posts, went on the praise Bell for being a rock throughout her pregnancies.

"I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need," he expressed. "@missbbell has been the rock and foundation of my Fatherhood journey. She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general."

Cannon wrapped up the post by sharing with followers that Bell's delivery was "probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed!"

He added, "48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy."

In a follow-up post, Cannon posted additional footage from the BlessingWay--including a sweet snap of him and Bell with Powerful Queen and Golden "Sagon"--thanking people for their support in celebrating Bell and their third child at the event.

Cannon also shares 3-month-old son Legend with "Selling Sunset"'s newest star, Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole; 16-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. In December 2021, Cannon revealed that he and Alyssa Scott's son Zen, passed away from brain cancer at 5-months-old.

