Kim Kardashian is going to the Tokyo Olympics! Or, at least, her Skims clothing line is. In a series of tweets sent out Monday, she revealed the news, and some fabulous images.

"I am honored to announce that @SKIMS is designing the official team USA undergarments, pajamas and lounge wear for the athletes this year in Tokyo and the same pieces will be available in a capsule collection at SKIMS.COM," she wrote, then added a U.S. flag emoji.

She also noted how meaningful it is to her being able to contribute to the Olympic Games, referring to her stepfather, Caitlin Jenner, a gold medal-winning decathlete who competed in the 1970s.

"Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad. As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied," she wrote.

"I traveled w my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of @Caitlyn_Jenner’s and at every stop I would buy an Olympic T-shirt as a souvenir," she added.

"When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA, every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle," she wrote.

Kardashian's looks, designed for female athletes and parathletes, is a marked difference from Ralph Lauren's, the designer who's been the official outfitter of Team USA since 2008. Based on the images she's shared, which are featured on athletes including Haley Anderson, Scout Bassett, A'ja Wilson, Dalilah Muhammad and Alex Morgan, the tones are muted and earthy: grays, nudes, muted blues and whites, adorned tastefully with the words "Team USA," flags and Olympic rings.

All 626 Team USA female athletes will be getting the full collection, according to an official news release.

Olympic underthings aren't unheard of: In Australia, Jockey is the official supplier for the country's athletes, and Team USA gave its athletes branded underwear in 2015 ahead of the Rio Games. But as far as we know, this is the first time we're seeing such a high-profile designer attaching herself to this aspect of the team's clothing.

The items available will include boxers, a sleep bralette, stretch briefs, tanks and T-shirts and leggings.

And if this is a look you'd like to bring home, either for snoozing in your own bed or getting a couch potato workout, Skims is offering a limited-edition collection for consumers starting July 12.

In the news release, Kardashian said, "We're so proud to be supporting female athletes during the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. These women are incredible role models for younger girls, including my own daughters, showing them that anything is possible if you work hard enough. Skims is designed to empower women to feel their best every day and we're excited to work with Team USA to help spread this message."

