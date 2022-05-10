Jon and Kate Gosselin's Sextuplets Just Turned 18

Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin can officially put a one in front of the eight.

Here's some news that may make you feel old: The reality stars' six youngest kids Aaden, Collin, Joel, Alexis, Hannah, and Leah turned 18 years old on May 10. (Yes, you read that right.) And to celebrate the occasion, Jon shared a throwback photo of the sextuplets on his Instagram stories, writing, "Happy 18th birthday! Today is your birthday we gonna say it loud. I love you, Love Dad."

The former couple -- who are also parents to 21-year-old twin daughters, Cara and Madelyn -- welcomed their sextuplets in 2004, just three years before the premiere of their TLC series, "Jon & Kate Plus 8." (The pair divorced in December 2009, one month after the network announced the cancellation of their show).

Although Kate and the rest of the family haven't posted on social media in honor of the big day just yet, Hannah revealed to InTouch Weekly that she recently had a "dream" birthday bash in Miami.

As Jon explained on "The Dr. Oz Show" in 2021, Hannah and Collin live with him while the rest of the sextuplets live with Kate. During the episode, Jon also revealed that he has not been in contact with his six other children.

"My dad got me a fancy Rolls Royce for the evening," Hannah told the outlet, adding that she "felt really special." She also noted that the only people missing from the celebration were her siblings, who were not in attendance. "I wish they could have been with me so we could all celebrate turning 18 together," she said. "I know they would be really proud of me."

Adding that she has "been literally counting down the days," until the big milestone, the Pennsylvania native also made it clear that she knows that not everything will necessarily change.

"Sadly, I think I'm still going to have the same house rules," she admitted. "But I am officially an adult!"