Hollywood stars auctioning off unique experiences to raise money for crew members affected by strikes

Want Adam Scott to walk your dog? How about crossword help from Natasha Lyonne or a watercolor portrait of your dog from John Lithgow?

Those are among the prizes available in a new eBay auction from the Union Solidarity Coalition.

Hollywood stars are taking part in the auction to help crew members who lost their health care as part of shutdowns from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Here are some of the most notable experiences, items and more available in the auction:

Adam Scott Walks your Dog for 1-HR (LA Based Doggies Only)

Natasha Lyonne Will Help You Solve the New York Times Sunday Crossword

Watercolor Portrait of Your Dog By John Lithgow

The Cast of Bob's Burgers Will Sing a Song Written Just For You

Lena Dunham Will Paint a Mural in Your Home

Bob Odenkirk & David Cross will Join you for Dinner

Zoom with the Cast of New Girl: Zooey, Lamorne, Hannah, Max and Zoe

Zoom with Barry Jenkins & Nicholas Britell + Rare Memorabilia from Jenkins' Films

Take a Pottery Class with Busy Philipps in New York City Experience for Two

20 Questions/20 Minutes Zoom with Sarah Silverman

Many of the experiences have already received bids of more than $1,000. The money from the auction will go to the Union Solidarity Coalition, which was founded when the WGA strike began and will use the proceeds to benefit crew members.

The auction closes on Sept. 22.