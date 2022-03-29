Foo Fighters Cancel Remaining Tour Dates After Shocking Death of Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Following the shocking and tragic death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, the band said it will be canceling remaining tour dates.

"It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins," the band said in a statement.

The band also wrote how sad the members felt over disappointing fans, but they need time to grieve and heal.

"We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together," the band wrote.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There was no immediate information available for ticket holders.

The Foo Fighters website listed tour dates in cities across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Two shows in August, one of which was listed as "sold-out" on the band's website, were set to take place at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Colombian authorities on Saturday said Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 substances in his system when he was found dead in Bogotá on Friday.

The office of the Attorney General of Colombia tweeted the update Saturday, saying a preliminary toxicology test found substances including opioids, benzodiazepines, tricyclic antidepressants, and THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana.

The office did not rule on the cause of death, and said that investigation is ongoing and results will be released after they are obtained.

Hawkins died Friday night in a hotel located in the town of Chapinero in Bogotá, Colombia, local health officials said in a news release Saturday morning.