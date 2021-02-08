#BlackGirlMagic: Celebrating the Inspiration of Black Women

The essence and contributions of Black women are seen via the motivating quotes Oprah Winfrey, Naomi Osaka, Kamala Harris, Simone Biles, Laverne Cox, and other Black history legends, leaders, artists, athletes and entertainers. There's a thread that unites these Black women via their uplifting words of wisdom. "You're important in your own right. People need to value you because of who you are, because of your story. Because of your challenges. That's what makes you unique," said former First Lady Michelle Obama.

16 photos
1/16
Vice President Kamala Harris
2/16
Actress Cecily Tyson
3/16
Naomi Osaka, tennis star
4/16
Jeanette Epps, aerospace engineer and astronaut
5/16
Ava Duvernay
6/16
Michelle Obama, former First Lady
7/16
8/16
Allyson Felix
9/16
Misty Copeland, ballerina
10/16
Laverne Cox, actress
11/16
Rashida Jones, president of MSNBC
12/16
Simone Biles, Olympic gymnast
13/16
Stacey Abrams, founder of Fair Fight
14/16
Dana Canedy, author, journalist and book publisher
15/16
Halle Berry, actress
16/16
Debbie Allen, actress and choreographer

This article tagged under:

Black History Monthblack womenmotivational quotes

