2020 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

See pictures of some of the most memorable looks from the 92nd Academy Awards Red Carpet

13 photos
1/13
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Director Spike Lee attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb.9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
2/13
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Regina King arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
3/13
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Antonio Banderas attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
4/13
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Laura Dern attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
5/13
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Chrissy Metz attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb.9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
6/13
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Billie Eilish attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
7/13
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Bong Joon Ho attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
8/13
Robyn Beck/AFP
Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce and his wife Kate Fahy arrive for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Feb. 9, 2020.
9/13
Eric McCandless/Getty Images
Billy Porter attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
10/13
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Janelle Monáe attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
11/13
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
L-R) Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
12/13
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kelly Marie Tran attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
13/13
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Caitriona Balfe attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb.9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

This article tagged under:

OscarsAcademy AwardsRed carpet

