Does Maryland offer same-day voter registration in 2024?

Primary season is here. If you need to register to vote in Maryland, aren't sure if you're registered, or are curious about same-day voter registration, we've got key details for you.

When is Maryland's 2024 primary?

The official primary day in Maryland is Tuesday, May 14, although early voting and mail-in voting are also options for voters. (More on that below.)

Maryland voter registration info:

How can I register to vote in Maryland? Is same-day registration available?

First, make sure you're eligible to register to vote in Maryland (check on that here).

If you are, then you can either register in advance, register during early voting, or register to vote on election day.

To register to vote in Maryland in advance:

To register to vote in Maryland in person during early voting:

During the early voting period (Thursday, May 2 through Thursday, May 9), go to an early voting center in the county where you live

Bring a document that proves where you live: your MVA-issued license, ID card or change of address card, or a paycheck stub, bank statement, utility bill or other government document showing your name and address

To register to vote in Maryland on primary day:

Go to your assigned election day polling place on primary day (Tuesday, May 14)

Bring a document that proves where you live: your MVA-issued license, ID card or change of address card, or a paycheck stub, bank statement, utility bill, or other government document showing your name and address

Maryland voter registration: How can I update my name or address?

You can either update your information ahead of time, during early voting, or in person on election day. Follow the same steps above.

If you plan to update your information on primary day itself, go to the polling place assigned to your new address. You'll vote there using a provisional ballot and will provide your new address on the application. Your provisional ballot will be counted as long as you sign the application, election officials say.

Maryland voter registration: I think I'm already registered, but how can I check?

You can check to see if you're registered to vote in Maryland online here.

However, Maryland officials say that if you submitted your information online or at the MVA only recently, it may take up to three weeks to appear on that site.

Do I have to be in a political party to vote in the 2024 primary in Maryland?

While you are not required to choose a political party on your voter registration application, you generally wouldn't be able to vote in party primary elections. However, you would be able to vote in any nonpartisan primary elections in your jurisdiction.

According to Maryland elections officials: "Generally, you must be registered with either the Democratic or Republican Party to vote in the primary election. If there are non-partisan offices that are elected in a primary election (i.e., school board), any voter can vote for these offices."

What if I want to change my political party in Maryland?

To change your party affiliation, you can:

submit a request for the change online here

or submit a new voter registration application

or send a signed written request to your local board of elections

The deadline to change your party affiliation ahead of the presidential primary is Tuesday, April 23.

The Democratic, Republican and Libertarian parties are recognized in Maryland.

Now that you've got those voter registration questions answered, find out some other key details and dates below:

Maryland early voting info:

Does Maryland have early voting in 2024?

Yes.

When is early voting for Maryland's 2024 primary?

Early voting will be available from Thursday, May 2 through Thursday, May 9, including over that weekend, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You may vote early at any early voting center at the county you live in (see a PDF list of early voting centers here). Montgomery County has 14 early voting centers, Prince George's County has 11, and Frederick County has four.

Maryland mail-in voting info:

Does Maryland have mail-in voting in 2024?

Yes.

How can I get a mail-in ballot for Maryland in 2024?

You can request a mail-in ballot from Maryland's State Board of Elections or from your local board of elections (find yours here).

Note that Maryland lists the deadlines for requesting a mail-in ballot by the date your request must be received by, not when it is sent/mailed.

What's the deadline for requesting a mail-in ballot for Maryland's 2024 primary?

If you want to receive your ballot by mail or fax:

Your request must be received by Tuesday, May 7

If you want to receive your ballot online:

Your request must be received by Friday, May 10 at 5 p.m. for a request sent in the mail, or by that day at 11:59 p.m. for a request sent by fax or submitted online

Where are the drop boxes for mail-in ballots for Maryland's 2024 primary?

You can find a PDF list of designated ballot drop box online here for the entire state, including dozens of locations for Montgomery and Prince George's counties, and 10 locations for Frederick County.

Ballot boxes will be open from late March through Saturday, May 4 at 8 p.m., state election officials say.

What's the deadline for casting a mail-in ballot for Maryland in 2024?

If you want to use a drop box:

You can place your mail-in ballot in a ballot drop box up until Saturday, May 4 at 8 p.m.

If you want to mail your ballot:

Your ballot must be postmarked on or before Tuesday, May 14

Note that putting your ballot in a mailbox on Election Day doesn't necessarily mean it would be postmarked that day, and Maryland elections officials say you should send it as soon as possible due to the chance for delays

Your ballot will come with a postage-paid return envelope, so mailing your ballot back is free

Maryland primary day 2024 info:

When can I vote in-person in Maryland's 2024 primary?

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be able to cast their ballots.

To vote in person on primary day, find your polling place here.

Does Maryland have same-day voter registration in 2024?

Yes, you may register in person during early voting or on primary day in Maryland.

To register to vote on primary day, go to your assigned election day polling place, and bring a document that proves where you live (such as your MVA-issued license, ID card or change of address card, or a paycheck stub, bank statement, utility bill, or other government document showing your name and address).

Who's on the ballot for the Maryland 2024 primary?

Go to this page on Maryland's elections website and scroll to "2024 Primary Election Proofing Ballots." Then select your county from the list to see which candidates and offices will be on your ballot.

Voters will see presidential nominee candidates, as well as candidates for statewide offices, such as U.S. Senator and congressional representative. You can also see candidates for local offices, such as Board of Election members.