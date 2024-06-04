DC primary results: Janeese Lewis George, Robert White, Trayon White projected to keep Council seats

Four incumbent D.C. Council members are projected to win their primaries, but the winner of Ward 7's open seat has yet to be determined.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Refresh this page for updates as results come in.

Because voters in the District are overwhelmingly registered Democrats, the winners in Tuesday's Democratic primary can be expected to win in this fall's general election in D.C.

Five of the 13 seats on the D.C. Council were up for grabs in Tuesday’s primary.

The most closely watched race is in Ward 7, where Council member Vincent Gray (who's also a former D.C. mayor) is not seeking re-election due to health reasons. It's a crowded field, with 10 candidates vying for the Democratic nomination. As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, the race remains too close to call, though Wendell Felder held a narrow lead over Ebony Payne and has declared victory.

In the at-large race, NBC4 projects incumbent Robert White as the winner, defeating Rodney Grant.

In nearby Ward 8, NBC4 projects two-term Council member Trayon White to win a third term. He faced two challengers, Rahman Branch and Salim Adofo.

Across the river in Ward 4, incumbent Council member Janeese Lewis George also went up against two challengers, Lisa Gore and Paul Johnson. NBC4 projects George to win that race, keeping her spot on the D.C. Council.

In Ward 2, Council member Brooke Pinto ran unopposed.

As for the District's delegate in Congress, incumbent Eleanor Holmes Norton will win the Democratic primary, defeating Kelly Williams, NBC4 projects. Holmes Norton will face Republican Myrtle Alexander (who was running unopposed) and Green party nominee Kymone Freeman in November's general election.

There were some reports Tuesday about Board of Elections staff getting harassing calls and emails.

Tuesday is the first day of allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections in D.C. The chair of the Board of Election told the Washington Post they got about 60 voicemails and emails she described as harassing regarding that new law.