Share the Warmth Coat Drive Collects Coats for the Needy

Join NBC4 as we help families in our community stay warm this winter in partnership with Salvation Army’s Share the Warmth Coat Drive.

Our friends at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital Nurses will once again collect gently worn coats for those in need throughout the D.C. area from Nov. 29 through Dec. 8 at the hospital in Georgetown.

Also, from Nov. 13 through Dec. 10, 25 Burke & Herbert Bank branches throughout Virginia will accept coat donations.



Bergmann’s Cleaning will launder the coats free of charge and deliver them to the Salvation Army. All the coats will be distributed by the Salvation Army in January.



We thank all of our community partners and appreciate all that you do to help those in need. Together, we are Working 4 You.

For a complete list of places where you can donate and for more information, visit the sponsors’ websites: Burke & Herbert Bank, MedStar Georgetown University Hospital Nurses, Salvation Army, and Bergmann's Cleaning, Inc.

