What to know as Clear The Shelters kicks off its 10th annual adoption campaign

Who’s ready to clear those shelters?

Clear The Shelters, NBCUniversal Local’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign, is kicking off its 10th annual adoption initiative on Saturday. The adoption campaign will run for one month until Sept. 10.

The donation initiative, which began Aug. 1, is on an extended run until Sept. 30 in celebration of Clear The Shelters’ 10th anniversary. But starting Saturday, donations can now be made to a participating shelter or rescue of your choice.

Here’s what to know as Clear The Shelters’ adoption initiative gets underway:

What is Clear The Shelters?

Clear The Shelters sees NBC and Telemundo stations nationwide partner with animal shelters and rescues in their local communities to promote pet adoptions and to fundraise.

Last year, over 150 NBC and Telemundo stations teamed up with 1,400-plus shelters and rescues located across 49 states and territories, including Puerto Rico and Guam.

How many Clear The Shelters pets have been adopted?

Clear The Shelters surpassed a landmark of 1 million all-time adoptions last year. The total currently sits at over 1.02 million.

Clear The Shelters helped over 150,000 pets find homes in 2023 while also raising more than $575,000. The campaign has raised millions of dollars for participating animal shelters and rescues.

What’s the closest Clear The Shelters location to me?

Clear The Shelters has hundreds of participating shelters and rescues across the nation. Check out the interactive map below to find the location nearest to you:

Virtual pet adoptions are also available through WeRescue, which allows prospective adopters to search for pets in their area, submit adoption applications and ask questions directly to shelters.

What are some of the special events during this year's Clear The Shelters campaign?

Good Flight Pet Airlift: On Aug. 13, NBCU Local, Greater Good Charities, Hill’s Pet Nutrition and The Animal Rescue Site will conduct a pet airlift to transport more than 100 cats and dogs from overpopulated shelters in Louisiana and Alabama to New Jersey, where they will be received by several shelters, provided with any needed medical care and placed for adoption.

MEGA Adoption Event: A Clear The Shelters adoption event will take place Aug. 17-18 in North Texas, the birthplace of Clear The Shelters, to help celebrate the campaign’s 10th anniversary. In partnership with NBC5 and Telemundo 39, dozens of area animal shelters will convene at the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall in Fort Worth, Texas, to help find new homes for more than 1,000 pets.

Clear The Shelters Television Special: Actor, producer and singer-songwriter Amanda Seyfried – who has starred in acclaimed films such as "Mank," "Mama Mia!" and "Les Misérables," and hit series "The Dropout" and "The Crowded Room" – joined this year’s campaign to serve as the host of the Clear The Shelters half-hour television special, which will premiere on NBC stations and COZI TV nationwide on Aug. 16.

“As a lifelong animal lover who has rescued and fostered pets, I know the life-changing impact of welcoming pets into your life and understand the growing challenges faced by animal shelters and rescues,” said Seyfried. “That’s why I’m so proud to participate in the 10th annual Clear The Shelters and support its mission of promoting pet adoption and raising funds that benefit animal welfare.”

More about Hill's Pet Nutrition, national sponsor of Clear The Shelters

Hill's Pet Nutrition, a global leader in science-based pet nutrition, is serving as the national sponsor and partner of Clear The Shelters for the seventh consecutive campaign. During the campaign, Hill’s Pet Nutrition will provide adoption kits to new pet parents. Available at participating shelters, the adopter kits include starter bags of Hill’s Science Diet, coupons, pet-parenting tips and other supplies.

For more information on Clear The Shelters, including participating animal shelters and rescues, along with details on local events, visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com. Follow Clear The Shelters on social media: