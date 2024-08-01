Dozens in hospital after gas leak at Sterling food plant

Loudoun Fire and Rescue responded to a gas leak in an industrial kitchen in Sterling, Virginia Wednesday night that has sent at least 25 people to area hospitals.

They got the call that employees were complaining of a gas leak, which they believe to be ammonia.

All of the workers were able to get out of the business on their own. One of them was unconscious as they left the building, and four had been transported with what is called "red tags” in very serious condition.

“I don't know the complaints for those patients, but they were classified as having significant injuries,” said Assistant Chief Travis Preau with Loudoun Fire and Rescue. “Because we identified the leak to be ammonia, it's likely that they may be respiratory-related from inhaling the gas.”

Ammonia is an inhalation hazard. It'll bother the nose, eyes and lungs. It’s so cold it can freeze on the skin.

Fifty people are being evaluated for ammonia inhalation symptoms, and dozens more could be transported to hospitals.

First responders are trying to ventilate the building, and the leak has been closed by engineers who work at the facility.

They're also trying to reconnect families. Employees left so quickly that they left without their phones, in some cases unable to tell their families what's going on.

News4 spoke to a young woman who was desperately trying to find her mom who only had a second to call her and said, “I'm leaving. I can't breathe,” and then the phone disconnected. She still hasn't found her mom.

There is no danger to any neighbors nearby, as the leak was contained within the facility.

The building belongs to Cuisine Solutions, a company that processes food for coffee shops and restaurants.

