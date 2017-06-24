Westin Hotel at DC's Thomas Circle Evacuated for Fire

Firefighters temporarily evacuated The Westin hotel on Thomas Circle in Northwest D.C. after a fire sent plumes of smoke into the air Saturday evening.

A spokesperson for D.C. Fire and EMS said the department was called to the hotel just before 8 p.m.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the hotel's rooftop and fire trucks blocked off Thomas Circle. More than a dozen fire trucks were on the scene.



The fire started in a kitchen on the first floor and extended to ductwork, fire officials said. The fire appears to be confined to the duct system.

Witnesses told News4 the fire started in the kitchen of Rural Society, a restaurant in the Loews Hotel. The Loews Hotel shares a ventilation system with The Westin.

Fire officials said about 8:50 p.m. that the fire was under control and guests were allowed to go back into the hotel.

No injuries have been reported.





