Park Bench Remembers Civil Rights Icon Julian Bond

Civil rights leader Julian Bond was a man of action, but he also appreciated the importance of time to think, particularly on a park bench among his neighbors in D.C.

"He liked the idea of sitting on a bench," said his widow, Pam Horowitz. "We lived in this neighborhood. He walked in the neighborhood a lot, because he said it was his thinking time."

So Monday, those neighbors honored the man who helped create the most important civil rights organizations in the country with his own dedicated bench.

There's even a plaque: "In Memory of Julian Bond, 1940-2015, 'Race Man,' a Life Dedicated to Civil Rights." News4's Tom Sherwood was there for the dedication of the bench on Connecticut Avenue, near Chevy Chase circle.

"I know it might seem a bit modest for such a grand life, such a giant of a man, but he would be delighted to know that this bench was here," said Ward 3 Councilmember Mary Cheh.