Missing Man Last Seen in Alexandria

A man has been missing since Monday morning, and police in Fairfax County and Alexandria are asking for help in the search.

Walter “George” Winstead, 49, was last seen in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria about 7:45 a.m., Fairfax County police said. He was reported missing Tuesday.

Police said his family is concerned about his welfare and "believes he needs assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered."





Winstead's car was found in the Rose Hill Shopping Center, about 5 miles away.

Winstead was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a yellow T-shirt. He is 6 feet tall, approximately 180 pounds and has brown hair, police said.

Anyone with information on Winstead’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-746-4444.