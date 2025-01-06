PHOTOS: Winter storm blankets DC area with inches of snow

The D.C. area's biggest winter storm in several years left the ground blanketed in snow on Monday morning, creating hazardous road conditions and closing major school districts.

Storm Team4 expects snowfall to total 6 to 10 inches by Tuesday morning. Here's the Storm Team4 forecast.

As the snow falls outside, members of Congress are expected to be inside the U.S. Capitol certifying Donald Trump as the winner of the 2024 presidential election.

Here's a look at the snowy scene in the D.C. area.