PHOTOS: Winter storm blankets DC area with inches of snow

By NBC Washington Staff

The D.C. area's biggest winter storm in several years left the ground blanketed in snow on Monday morning, creating hazardous road conditions and closing major school districts.

Storm Team4 expects snowfall to total 6 to 10 inches by Tuesday morning. Here's the Storm Team4 forecast.

As the snow falls outside, members of Congress are expected to be inside the U.S. Capitol certifying Donald Trump as the winner of the 2024 presidential election.

Here's a look at the snowy scene in the D.C. area.

People walk dogs along the National Mall as snow falls during a winter storm in Washington, DC on January 6, 2025. Dangerous wintry conditions are effecting a large swath of the central and eastern United States, as a severe storm system continues to track eastward, prompting travel and work disruptions from Kansas City to Washington. (Photo by Jemal COUNTESS / AFP) (Photo by JEMAL COUNTESS/AFP via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES – JANUARY 6: Police officers and vehicles line First Street NE in the snow outside the U.S. Capitol as security tightens in advance of the Joint Session of Congress to count the electoral votes on Monday, January 6, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Law enforcement officers outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. Snow is piling up in Washington, shutting down federal offices and schools, as a winter storm that has snarled air and road traffic and knocked out power in six states makes its way east. Photographer: Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Law enforcement vehicles and buses stage along First Street near the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. Snow is piling up in Washington, shutting down federal offices and schools, as a winter storm that has snarled air and road traffic and knocked out power in six states makes its way east. Photographer: Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A mostly empty street near the White House during heavy snowfall in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2025. Dangerous wintry conditions are effecting a large swath of the central and eastern United States, as a severe storm system continues to track eastward, prompting travel and work disruptions from Kansas City to Washington. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 6: Members of law enforcement enter the secure fencing surrounding the US Capitol during a snow storm on January 6, 2025 in Washington, DC. Enhanced security preparations are underway for the upcoming January 6 electoral vote certification, the President Carter state funeral and the Inauguration. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
A man runs along the National Mall as snow falls during a winter storm in Washington, DC on January 6, 2025. Dangerous wintry conditions are effecting a large swath of the central and eastern United States, as a severe storm system continues to track eastward, prompting travel and work disruptions from Kansas City to Washington. (Photo by Jemal COUNTESS / AFP) (Photo by JEMAL COUNTESS/AFP via Getty Images)
A general view shows the Washington Monument under heavy snowfall in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2025. Dangerous wintry conditions are effecting a large swath of the central and eastern United States, as a severe storm system continues to track eastward, prompting travel and work disruptions from Kansas City to Washington. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 6: A law enforcement vehicle blocks the road near the US Capitol as a member of Capitol police shovels snow on January 6, 2025 in Washington, DC. Enhanced security preparations are underway for the upcoming January 6 electoral vote certification, the President Carter state funeral and the Inauguration. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
The Washington Monument in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. Snow is piling up in Washington, shutting down federal offices and schools, as a winter storm that has snarled air and road traffic and knocked out power in six states makes its way east. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 6: Architect of the Capitol employees apply salt and shovel the steps leading up to the building during a snow storm on January 6, 2025 in Washington, DC. Enhanced security preparations are underway for the upcoming January 6 electoral vote certification, the President Carter state funeral and the Inauguration. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
A woman on skis walks her dog along the National Mall as snow falls during a winter storm in Washington, DC on January 6, 2025. Dangerous wintry conditions are effecting a large swath of the central and eastern United States, as a severe storm system continues to track eastward, prompting travel and work disruptions from Kansas City to Washington. (Photo by Jemal COUNTESS / AFP) (Photo by JEMAL COUNTESS/AFP via Getty Images)
Electric scooters are covered in snow along a sidewalk during a winter storm in Washington, DC on January 6, 2025. Dangerous wintry conditions are effecting a large swath of the central and eastern United States, as a severe storm system continues to track eastward, prompting travel and work disruptions from Kansas City to Washington. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 6: A law enforcement vehicle drives by the secure fencing area surrounding the US Capitol during a snow storm on January 6, 2025 in Washington, DC. Enhanced security preparations are underway for the upcoming January 6 electoral vote certification, the President Carter state funeral and the Inauguration. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
A pedestrian crosses the street as snow falls during a winter storm in Washington, DC on January 6, 2025. Dangerous wintry conditions are effecting a large swath of the central and eastern United States, as a severe storm system continues to track eastward, prompting travel and work disruptions from Kansas City to Washington. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
