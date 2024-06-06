Cleanup efforts underway after tornadoes strike Montgomery County

Facing destroyed homes, uprooted trees and downed power lines, residents of Montgomery County, Maryland, began cleaning up damage from a powerful storm Wednesday evening that spawned tornadoes.

At least two tornadoes touched down in Montgomery County on Wednesday, likely causing millions of dollars worth of damage, Earl Stoddard, director of the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security (OEMHS), said.

The property damage is extensive but Stoddard said he's thankful no one was killed.

“We got incredibly lucky in Montgomery County with two different tornadoes coming during the peak of rush hour,” Stoddard said. “People home, having dinner in their homes.”

Five people were injured, including one person with traumatic injuries, in a home on Dogwood Drive in Gaithersburg, officials said. No fatalities were reported, and the injured people are expected to recover.

Earl Stoddard, director of the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security (OEMHS), gives an update on the tornadoes that struck the county Tuesday and advises residents to be careful while cleaning up.

The family was watching TV in their home when a tree came crashing down, pinning one person, Stoddard said.

“Obviously, this family’s home is destroyed. But they were very fortunate, given the size of the tree,” he said. The root ball of the tree that crashed down appeared taller than a man.

A framed picture could be seen through the torn wall of the home on Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service is set to investigate the damage and release more information. NWS is investigating at least 15 potential tornadoes across Maryland, Stoddard said.

Reopening roads, cleaning up wires and trees and assisting families whose homes were destroyed are among the top priorities in the cleanup effort, Stoddard said.

Be cautious when cleaning up, Stoddard told residents, especially while using ladders.

If you see any wires, call officials. Touching a live wire could be fatal.

More severe weather is possible on Thursday. The risk of tornadoes is lower than it was on Wednesday, but rresidents should remain weather alert.

