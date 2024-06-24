Track phenom Quincy Wilson eyes Olympic history at 400m final

Quincy Wilson aims to make Olympic track history Monday night at the U.S. Track and Field Trials.

The 16-year-old track star will race in the men's 400m with a chance to make the roster for Paris. He would be the youngest male from the United States to qualify for an Olympic track and field team.

Wilson, an athlete at Bullis High School (Maryland), broke his own under-18 world 400-meter record in the semifinal Sunday night in Eugene by crossing the line in a personal-best time of 44.59.

The high school runner finished behind Bryce Deadmon (44.44) and Vernon Norwood (44.50).

"Today I just came out here, gave everything I had. I knew the last 100 was going to be hard,” Wilson told NBC. “I'm competing with them. I'm just thankful to be in this moment."

The men's 400 final is Monday at 9:59 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The top three finishers in the final will secure a spot at the Paris Olympics.

Could Quincy Wilson make to the Olympic Team?

According to Olympic records, it is uncommon to see high school track phenoms competing at the Olympic Track & Field Trials, although it is not unheard of.

During the Rio Olympic Trials, 16-year-old Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone finished third in the 400-meter hurdles and qualified for the 2016 Olympics, becoming the youngest athlete to make Team USA’s Olympic roster in 36 years.

She went on to capture gold in the 400m hurdles and the 4x400m relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

If Wilson qualifies for Paris, he will be the youngest male member of the American Olympic track team ever.

How to watch US Olympic Track and Field Trials tonight?

Track and field fans can bank on nail-biting races and events from Eugene, Oregon and, better yet, can watch U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials without breaking a sweat themselves.

During eight nights of competition, over 14 hours will be presented on NBC live in primetime. NBC will stream individual feeds for field events and multi-events via Peacock and NBCSports.com.