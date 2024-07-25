Maryland wrestler aims to be the greatest of all time

Aaron Brooks, a standout wrestler from Hagerstown, Maryland, is set to make his Olympic debut in Paris. According to this family, Brooks is likely the first Olympian ever from his hometown.

Brooks, who recently won the prestigious Hodge Trophy as the nation’s top collegiate wrestler, has been chasing his dream for 19 years.

“When his dad asked him what he wanted to be, he said he wanted to be the greatest of all time,” Brooks' mom, Ranelle Boyd, said.

Brooks is already on his way. He boasted an impressive 163-2 record at North Hagerstown High School before moving on to Penn State University, where he won four national titles.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Boyd recalls her first time watching him wrestle: "I didn’t know he was winning because I didn’t understand the points, so I’m crying because I just see his opponent being really physical with him."

Since then, Boyd has become well-versed in wrestling rules, which will be handy as she watches her son compete in Paris.

“I never would’ve imagined that I, Ranelle Boyd, would have an Olympian,” Boyd said. “He’s always going to be my baby boy, not the Olympian, not the 24-year-old man. That’s my baby.”

Concerns arose when she heard about the cardboard beds and lack of air conditioning in the Olympic Village. However, Team USA wrestler Kyle Snyder said that Brooks came prepared.

“I told him we’re going to get a lot of gear here, so don’t pack much. He still ended up with a 123-pound bag,” Snyder said.

“Yes, that’s Aaron,” Boyd said. “I think he gets that from me, it’s always ‘What if this happens?’ or ‘I might need this.’”

The family launched a crowdfunding campaign to support their trip to Paris, raising over $5,000 so far. Brooks' sister, Kaiya Boyd, says she's very proud.

“I’m going to be proud going there, proud leaving, no matter the outcome. He has come so far,” she said.

For Aaron Brooks and his family, the Paris Olympics represent the culmination of nearly two decades of hard work.

Subscribe to our Olympics Headlines newsletter to celebrate Team DMV, relive the can't-miss moments and get all the best stories from Paris.