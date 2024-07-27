2024 Paris Olympics

Katie Ledecky one medal away from matching women's swimming all-time record

Bethesda's golden girl now has 11 medals and could become the most decorated in women's swimming by the end of the Paris games

By Mike Gavin and Vince Lattanzio

NBC Universal, Inc.

Katie Ledecky is a medal away from joining one of swimming's most exclusive clubs.

The U.S. star captured the 11th medal of her Olympic career by taking bronze in the 400m freestyle on Saturday at the 2024 Paris Olympics. That places her one behind the sport's all-time Olympic record of 12 total medals shared by the United States trio of Jenny Thompson, Dana Torres and Natalie Coughlin.

Here are the all-time leaders in total Olympic medals in women's swimming:

  • 12 - Jenny Thompson, United States
  • 12 - Dana Torres, United States
  • 12 - Natalie Coughlin, United States
  • 11 - Katie Ledecky, United States
  • 11 - Emma McKeon, Australia
  • 10 - Allison Schmitt, United States
The 27-year-old Ledecky is set to compete in the 800m free, the 1,500m free and the 4x200 free relay at the Paris Olympics.

Michael Phelps, the star swimmer, NBC analyst, and most decorated Olympian in history with 28 pieces of hardware, told NBC Sports' Mike Tirico that Ledecky is on track for history.

"First, we gotta give credit where it's due, [Ledecky's] the most decorated female Olympian in that race, right?" Phelps, who has 23 gold medals, said.

"She's setting records every single day. I think moving forward she is coming into her bread-and-butter events, these are the events that she has dominated for her whole career. So, this race I think will be something that she'll put behind her and really start to generate that focus towards the upcoming events."

The pride of Bethesda, Maryland, Ledecky is one of three Team USA swimmers in Paris hailing from Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in Montgomery County.

Before jumping into the pool Saturday night, Ledecky told News4's Jummy Olabanji that she and fellow teammates Phoebe Bacon and Erin Gemmell are being supported by the head of school in Paris.

After winning her qualifying heat for the 400-meter freestyle Saturday morning with a time of 4:02:19, Team USA swimmer Katie Ledecky will go for the gold in the event final.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
