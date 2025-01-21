Donald Trump

Trump signs executive order ending remote work for federal employees

The executive order does not specify policy changes for employees who telework

By Jordan Young

The White House
Getty Images

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order requiring federal workers in the executive branch to return to in-person work.

The executive order, which says that the heads of departments and agencies in the executive branch must “take all necessary steps to terminate remote work arrangements and require employees to return to work in-person at their respective duty stations on a full-time basis,” does not specify any new policies for employees who telework.

Remote workers generally do their jobs from an alternate worksite, like the employee’s home, and do not report to work in person on a recurring basis. Telework describes employees who do go to their worksite on a recurring basis but also have scheduled days where they work from another site.

The executive order says that department and agency heads should implement the policy change “as soon as practicable” and that they can make necessary exemptions.

