4 to Watch: Track and Field Kicks Off, US Swimmers Seek More Medals

Swimming returns Thursday night with a slate of races that will offer Team USA more chances to dominate the podium with finals in four events.

The Tokyo Olympics will also kick off track and field, and the United States will open the baseball tournament against Israel.

Here's what else you need to know about.

USWNT battles Netherlands in women's soccer quarterfinals

The U.S. women's national team snuck into the soccer quarterfinals thanks to a draw against Australia on Tuesday.

The USWNT, which placed second in Group G, knows how dangerous the quarterfinal round can be. The team fell to Sweden in the round of eight at the 2016 Rio Olympics, failing to medal for the first time in Olympic history. The Americans had brought home gold in all four prior Games.

The team has already overcome adversity in Tokyo, though. The U.S. followed up a stunning 3-0 opening defeat to Sweden with a comfortable 6-1 win over New Zealand before drawing Australia to secure a quarterfinals berth. Now, Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Co. turn their attention to fending elimination and winning the U.S. another gold.

The Netherlands has been an offensive force in Tokyo. The Dutch women topped Group F with seven points and scored 21 goals in three games. The quarterfinal tilt kicks off at 7 a.m. ET on Friday.

Track and field competition gets off and running

Getty Images

The track and field competition in Tokyo begins with a full day of action.

The first session begins at 8 p.m. ET with heats in six events: men’s high jump, men’s steeplechase, men’s discus, women’s 800m, men’s 400m hurdles and women’s 100m. JuVaughn Harrison (men’s high jump), Athing Mu (women’s 800m) and Rai Benjamin (men’s 400m hurdles) are among the U.S. medal contenders who will begin their events.

The second session begins at 6 a.m. ET and will see the first track and field medals of the 2020 Olympics awarded. The session features women’s 5000m heats, women’s triple jump qualification, women’s shot put qualification and 4x400m mixed relay heats. Keturah Orji (women’s triple jump), Jessica Ramsey (women’s shot put), Raven Saunders (women’s shot put) and a star-studded women’s 4x400m relay team that has won six straight Olympic titles headline the Team USA participants.

The night concludes with the men’s 10,000m final. Grant Fisher, Woody Kincaid and Joe Klecker will be competing for the U.S.

Hurdler Rai Benjamin was given the opportunity to participate in the 2016 Rio Olympics, but a foot injury held him back. Now he is returning for Tokyo 2020, ready to compete against some of the fastest runners out there.

Ryan Murphy, Lilly King among US swimmers back for more medals

Getty Images

Thursday night's swimming slate offers Team USA another chance to dominate the podium with finals in four events: the women's 200m breaststroke, men's 200m backstroke, women's 100m freestyle and men's 200m individual medley.

Lilly King will have her sights set on gold in the women's 200m breaststroke after claiming bronze in the 100m breaststroke, an event where she owns the world record. She will be joined by fellow American Annie Lazor in the final. South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker is the swimmer to beat after she set an Olympic record in the event on Wednesday.

The men's 200m backstroke final will also feature two Americans in Ryan Murphy and Bryce Mefford. Murphy is coming off a bronze medal performance in the 100m backstroke, while Mefford looks to build on impressive swims in the heats and semifinals.

Lydia Jacoby won gold in the 100m breaststroke while teammate Lilly King took home the bronze medal.

Abbey Weitzeil reached the final for the women's 100m freestyle. She already has a bronze medal in Tokyo as part of Team USA's 4x100m freestyle relay.

The last final of the session is the men's 200m IM featuring Michael Andrew, who posted the fastest time in 200m IM qualifying. Chase Kalisz, who won gold in the 400m IM, failed to qualify for the 200m IM final.

Thursday's session also includes semifinals in the men's 100m butterfly and women's 200m backstroke.

US opens baseball tournament against Israel

Getty Images

Japan started off the Olympic baseball tournament with a bang on Wednesday, beating the Dominican Republic on a walk-off single. On Friday, the U.S. makes its return to the Olympic diamond for the first time since 2008, when it won the bronze medal.

The Team USA roster blends experience with promise. Todd Frazier, Scott Kazmir, Edwin Jackson, Anthony Gose and David Robertson bring MLB experience, while Triston Casas, Simeon Woods Richardson and Shane Baz are promising prospects. Another U.S. star is infielder Eddy Alvarez, who has already been under the Olympic spotlight in Tokyo as one of the American flag bearers for the Opening Ceremony.

Israel's roster features some notable ex-big leaguers in Ian Kinsler, Danny Valencia and Ty Kelly. The team is ranked No. 24 in the World Baseball Softball Confederation rankings, while the U.S. comes in at No. 4. First pitch between the two sides is at 6 a.m. ET on Friday.

Baseball was a demonstration sport in six Olympics before gaining full-time status in 1992. The sport was then voted off the Olympic program for 2012 and 2016 before being brought back for the 2020 Games. It will be removed from the 2024 slate in Paris, but it could return for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

