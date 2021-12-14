Laurel Park

Racing Resumes at Laurel Following Changes to the Race Track

By Associated Press

Laurel Park
NBCWashington

Racing can resume at Laurel Park after the Maryland Racing Commission was satisfied with changes to the track in the wake of recent safety concerns.

Racing has been suspended there following recent fatalities at the facility, including seven in November. The Maryland Jockey Club said earlier this month recent equine injuries were being analyzed and repairs to the track were ongoing.

Mike Hopkins, executive director of the Maryland Racing Commission, said Tuesday the commission heard from horsemen and would not stand in the way of Laurel resuming.

The next race day on the track's calendar is Thursday.

___

