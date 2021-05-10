Meridian Hill Park

Pepper Spray Attacks Reported in DC's Meridian Hill Park

At least four victims have come forward so far to report attacks, police say

By Pat Collins and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

U.S. Park Police are investigating a series of attacks involving a man posing as an officer and assaulting victims at night in D.C.'s Meridian Hill Park, also known as Malcolm X Park.

Victims told police a man shined a light in their faces and identified himself as an officer. Then, he assaulted them with pepper spray, a flashlight or both.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Four victims have come forward and reported attacks so far, police say. They suspect there may be more. The assaults have occurred since 2018, Park Police said. The most recent attack took place in March.

Local

The Scene DC 1 hour ago

Billie Eilish, Lizzo, The Killers, Tame Impala to Headline Firefly Music Festival in Delaware

Jummy Olabanji 2 hours ago

DC Wine Expert Highlights Diversity in the Industry

The motive is unclear, police say. No items were taken and no serious injuries were reported.

U.S. Park Police urge anyone with information to call 202-610-8730.

This article tagged under:

Meridian Hill ParkU.S. Park PoliceColumbia HeightsMalcolm X Parkpark assaults
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us