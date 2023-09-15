Husband and wife allegedly ran prostitution ring at NY massage parlors: Prosecutors

A husband and wife are accused of running a prostitution ring that stretched from suburban New York, through Westchester County and down into parts of New York City from inside massage parlors they owned.

Hong Ru Lin, also known as Bruce, and Kena Zhao, known as Angela, were arrested Thursday morning after operating the illicit business from at least Sept. 2020 through Sept. 2023, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams.

The couple ran the prostitution ring out of their massage parlors in Putnam County, where they lived, as well as in Westchester, Manhattan and Queens, the indictment unsealed Thursday stated. Zhao and Lin had a roster of women who worked at the parlors and performed sex acts for customers, using cellphones and and a private chatroom to arrange the illegal trysts, according to prosecutors.

Zhao, 45, and Lin, 50, would assign certain workers to customers, and even set performance goals for the women at the massage parlors, the indictment stated. In at least one occasion, Zhao personally participated in a massage in which a sex act was offered to a customer, according to prosecutors.

"This indictment puts an end to an alleged extensive commercial sex enterprise that exploited countless women and repeatedly violated U.S. laws," said FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Smith.

Lin and Zhao were charged with violating the Travel Act, which involves any enterprise involving prostitution, as well as conspiracy. They face up to five years in prison for each count against the pair.

Attorney information for Lin and Zhao was not immediately clear.