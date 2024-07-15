Donald Trump

Federal judge dismisses Trump documents case

Judge Aileen Cannon made her decision on the grounds that the special prosecutor was appointed improperly

Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, Florida, US, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Trump is resurfacing on the campaign trail after laying low for days while a firestorm enveloped his rival President Joe Biden, who is fending off calls from within his own party to step aside for a younger Democratic nominee.
Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The federal judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case dismissed the charges on Monday on the grounds that the special prosecutor was appointed improperly.

Judge Aileen M. Cannon granted a motion from Tump to dismiss the case. 

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

She wrote that the appointment violated the appointments clause of the U.S. Constitution.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"Upon careful study of the foundational challenges raised in the Motion, the Court is
convinced that Special Counsel’s Smith’s prosecution of this action breaches two structural
cornerstones of our constitutional scheme—the role of Congress in the appointment of
constitutional officers, and the role of Congress in authorizing expenditures by law," she wrote.

Read more on the story here.

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us