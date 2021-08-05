Crime and Courts

Woman Stabbed at Ritz-Carlton in Virginia; Man in Custody: Police

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries

By Sophia Barnes

ritz carlson stabbing tysons

A woman was stabbed at the Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner hotel in Virginia, leaving her with life-threatening wounds, police said.

Fairfax County Police responded to the hotel at 1700 Tysons Boulevard about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Officers found the injured woman and a man who had injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Both were taken for hospital care, police said.

He is a person of interest in the stabbing and in police custody, police said.

One of the people involved was a guest at the Ritz-Carlton, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Major Crime Bureau detectives are investigating.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsTysons Corner
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us