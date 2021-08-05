Woman Stabbed at Ritz-Carlton in Virginia; Man in Custody: Police

A woman was stabbed at the Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner hotel in Virginia, leaving her with life-threatening wounds, police said.

Fairfax County Police responded to the hotel at 1700 Tysons Boulevard about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Officers found the injured woman and a man who had injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Both were taken for hospital care, police said.

He is a person of interest in the stabbing and in police custody, police said.

One of the people involved was a guest at the Ritz-Carlton, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Major Crime Bureau detectives are investigating.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story