Two People, Believed to Be Woman and Her ‘Very Young' Son, Shot in Southeast DC

Two people, believed to be a woman and her young son, were shot in Southeast D.C. Tuesday night, police said. A third person was also treated for injuries.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Howard Road SE just after 9 p.m., authorities said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the victims were shot while in a car and then drove to the 2900 block of Stanton Road SE, where officers found them.

Chief Contee provides an update to the shooting that occurred in 1500 block of Howard Road. SE. https://t.co/hvZcVFtmLf — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 1, 2021

The pair, believed to a be a mother and "a very young child," were taken to hospitals with injuries that appear to be not life-threatening, Police Chief Robert Contee said.

A third person also walked into a local hospital with injuries, Contee said.

D.C. police are asking for any witnesses or people who may have video of the shooting to come forward. There may be more than one shooter.

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.