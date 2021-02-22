Montgomery County

Woman, 2 Dogs Die in Montgomery County House Fire

By NBC Washington Staff

A woman who was rushed to a hospital after being pulled from a Maryland house fire has died of her injuries.

Two dogs also died in the blaze, which happened early Sunday evening in Darnestown. Four other dogs at the property survived.

Montgomery County firefighters were dispatched a two-story house in the 15000 block of Darnestown Road about 7:15 p.m. They arrived to find flames leaping from the home and "extreme" hoarding conditions inside, they said.

They rescued a critically injured woman from the first floor of the house, but she later died of her injuries at a hospital.

The victim's name has not been released.

The home is located in an area without fire hydrants, so crews had to truck in water.

Fire officials said the fire started in the first floor living room. They said the cause was an unknown malfunction or failure of an electrical component. They estimated damage at $85,000.

