White's Ferry Stops Operating After Court Ruling

The historic ferry that shuttles cars over the Potomac River between Loudoun and Montgomery counties stopped operating Monday, in line with a court ruling, the operator announced.

White's Ferry service ended “effective immediately,” White’s Ferry Inc. said in a Facebook post Monday morning.

“The Circuit Court of Loudoun County, Virginia has ruled, in the case of Rockland Farm, LLC, et al. v. White’s Ferry, Inc., that no public landing exists on the Virginia shoreline at White’s Ferry Road and the ferry is prohibited from landing at that location in Virginia,” the post said.

The owner told News4 he was devastated by the ruling.

Loudoun County Circuit Court records show a yearslong court battle between the parties.

Del. Danica Roem called for a solution and said the ferry helps keep cars off roads, and is a “peaceful, tranquil experience.”

It's 26.4 miles from Leesburg to Poolesville via U.S. 15 in Virginia and Route 28 in Maryland (the other Route 28, not VA's Route 28).



That same trip is 12.4 miles via White's Ferry.



The ferry about 30 miles northwest of Washington, D.C., has operated since 1782, Loudoun Now reported.

