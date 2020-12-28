LOUDOUN COUNTY

White's Ferry Stops Operating After Court Ruling

By NBC Washington Staff

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The historic ferry that shuttles cars over the Potomac River between Loudoun and Montgomery counties stopped operating Monday, in line with a court ruling, the operator announced. 

White's Ferry service ended “effective immediately,” White’s Ferry Inc. said in a Facebook post Monday morning. 

“The Circuit Court of Loudoun County, Virginia has ruled, in the case of Rockland Farm, LLC, et al. v. White’s Ferry, Inc., that no public landing exists on the Virginia shoreline at White’s Ferry Road and the ferry is prohibited from landing at that location in Virginia,” the post said.

The owner told News4 he was devastated by the ruling.

Loudoun County Circuit Court records show a yearslong court battle between the parties. 

Del. Danica Roem called for a solution and said the ferry helps keep cars off roads, and is a “peaceful, tranquil experience.”

The ferry about 30 miles northwest of Washington, D.C., has operated since 1782, Loudoun Now reported.

