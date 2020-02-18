White House Easter Egg Roll Lottery Opens Tuesday

The annual White House Easter Egg Roll is set for April 13, the day after Easter — but if you want to snag an invite, be ready this week.

First lady Melania Trump announced this year's date for the time-honored tradition. Tickets are free and can be requested through an online lottery scheduled to open at 10 a.m. EST on Feb. 18 and close at 10 a.m. EST on Feb. 24.

The White House says winners will be notified by email by March 4. Entering the lottery is free of charge. The Easter Egg Roll is an annual tradition that dates to 1878 and the presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes.

You can sign up for the lottery here.