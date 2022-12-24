holidays

Watch Live: Santa and Grinch Water-Ski on Potomac River

By NBC Washington Staff

Santa Claus is braving Saturday’s cold to celebrate the holidays by water-skiing on the Potomac River in Alexandria, Virginia.

The Water-Skiing Santa show, an Alexandria tradition, takes place in Waterfront Park at 1 p.m. The pre-show begins at 12:45 p.m.

First the Grinch appears, then Santa and his reindeer will glide along the waterfront. There will also be “wakeboarders, flipping elves, slalom skiers, tubing elves and flipping wakeboarders.”

Visit Waterskiing Santa's Facebook for more information about the event.

