Virginia's Robert E. Lee Statue Removed From the US Capitol

A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that represented Virginia in the U.S. Capitol for 111 years has been removed.

The statue was removed from Statuary Hall overnight, the office of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced early Monday.

Northam had requested the removal over the summer. A commission formed by the General Assembly decided that Lee was not a fitting symbol for the state.

"Confederate images do not represent who we are in Virginia, that’s why we voted unanimously to remove this statue," Sen. Louise Lucas said in a press release sent from Northam's office early Monday.

Lee's statue had stood with one of George Washington since 1909 as Virginia’s representatives in the Capitol’s honorary hall. Each state gets two statues in the hall.

Last week, the state commission recommended Barbara Johns to represent one of the two Virginians in the honorary hall, replacing Lee. Johns protested poor conditions at her all-Black high school in the town of Farmville in 1951. Her court case became part of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. It struck down racial segregation in public schools nationwide.

“I look forward to seeing a trailblazing young woman of color represent Virginia in the U.S. Capitol, where visitors will learn about Barbara Johns’ contributions to America and be empowered to create positive change in their communities just like she did,” Northam said in a press release Monday.

Virginia's General Assembly still needs to approve the replacement before a sculptor can be commissioned. Northam introduced a budget that includes $500,000 to replace the statue.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine and Rep. Jennifer Wexton were present for the removal of the Lee statue, along with a representative from Northam's office.

The Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond will accept ownership of the Lee statue.