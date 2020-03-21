Virginia Mom Takes Homeschooling to the Next Level

One mom from Woodbridge, Virginia is taking homeschooling into her own hands. Nathalie Grant created her own school known to the students in her household as Grant Elementary.

Since her kids were forced to stay at home after their school closed in response to the spread of coronavirus, she wanted to give them something exciting to do. Each day the Grant kids get dressed up and go to "school" in the comfort of their own home.

Photos:

The Grant kids, aging from three months to 10-years-old celebrated spirit day and pajama day last week in the proper attire. All five kids rocked custom "Grant Elementary" t-shirts and cozy pajamas for the different days of the week.