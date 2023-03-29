Video Shows Car Thief Hitting 4 Cars While Making Getaway in Southeast DC

A suspected retail thief stole a car and struck four vehicles while making a getaway Wednesday afternoon in Southeast D.C.

The retail theft occurred about 1:15 p.m. in the area of I Street and 1st Street, police said.

Officers found the suspect, who then ran from them and jumped into a Jeep with a driver inside, police said.

The driver got out, and the thief drove away, police said.

Video shows the thief striking the other vehicles while maneuvering their way out.