Video Shows Car Thief Hitting 4 Cars While Making Getaway in Southeast DC

A suspected retail thief stole a car and struck four vehicles while making a getaway Wednesday afternoon in Southeast D.C.
The retail theft occurred about 1:15 p.m. in the area of I Street and 1st Street, police said.
Officers found the suspect, who then ran from them and jumped into a Jeep with a driver inside, police said.
The driver got out, and the thief drove away, police said.
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.
Video shows the thief striking the other vehicles while maneuvering their way out.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.