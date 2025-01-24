Drivers urged to stay off NB I-495 in Virginia this weekend for ‘Big Beam' work

Anyone going out and about this weekend in Northern Virginia will want to plan their route carefully as a construction project that involves crews lifting massive steel beams over the northbound lanes of the Capital Beltway is expected to cause backups.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) warned drivers to stay away from northbound Interstate 495 in Northern Virginia — especially near Tysons heading toward the American Legion Memorial Bridge — from late Friday evening through early Monday morning.

Crews are set to install five lines of steel girders spanning 295 feet in length across the northbound lanes of the Beltway for a new express lanes ramp.

Lane reductions and traffic changes will begin 9 p.m. Friday for about three miles on northbound I-495 between Route 7 to north of the Dulles Toll Road/Route 267, VDOT said.

Traffic on northbound I-495 will be reduced from six lanes (four general purpose and two express) to two lanes and shifted to the 495 express lanes for about a one-mile stretch near Tysons.

Multiple ramps at the I-495 and Dulles Corridor interchange will also be closed and detoured all weekend.

VDOT said the work could continue through 5 a.m. Monday.

The agency said drivers should avoid the area and use alternate routes as the construction is expected to cause delays and backups.

Unable to avoid the area this weekend? Here are the details VDOT said drivers should know:

Northbound 495 express lanes traffic will need to exit the lanes at the Route 7/Leesburg Pike exit near mile marker 47.4 with the option to merge back onto northbound I-495 into the general-purpose lanes.

All northbound I-495 traffic will be reduced to two lanes and diverted to the northbound 495 express lanes north of Route 123 near mile marker 45.7.

As part of this diversion, no vehicle will be charged a toll, and trucks will be allowed to travel. The lanes in this section will operate as general purpose lanes.

All lanes will reopen (four general purpose lanes) at Lewinsville Road, north of the Dulles Toll Road/Route 267 near mile marker 44.6.

The ramp from eastbound Dulles Toll Road/Dulles Airport Access Highway to northbound I-495, as well as westbound Dulles Toll Road under I-495, will be closed and detoured.

The Dulles Airport Access Highway will remain open throughout the weekend, but airport travelers should allow extra time to get to the airport.

All southbound I-495 lanes (four general purpose and two express lanes) will stay open.

Southbound 495 express lanes will operate as normal with tolling in effect.

Go to VDOT's website for more information about the project.