DCA parking expansion will reduce available spots temporarily

A new garage is being planned for Reagan National Airport to increase parking spaces, but it will come with some construction pain — limiting the number of available parking spaces temporarily.

The airport’s economy lot is going to go through a transformation, changing from a surface lot to a multi-level parking structure with the new garage placed on top of the existing one. The new lot would add about 1,400 spaces.

Most days at National Airport, almost every parking spot is taken. During the construction project 90% of those spaces — about 1,000 parking spots — will go away

James Johnson from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority urged travelers to book a parking spot ahead of time.

”Reserve parking in advance to not only guarantee a space, but to also secure the lowest price, and what they can do is go to our website as always - flyreagan.com,” he said.

Some drivers may be turned away from the airport during construction if they don’t reserve a space.

The project is set to start in the spring and last throughout most of the year. The project will be constructed by outside contractor Kiwi Newton and cost about $40 million.