4 Green, Yellow Line Metro Stations Reopen

Four Metro stations along the Green and Yellow lines reopened Tuesday after months of repairs.

The Greenbelt, College Park, Prince George’s Plaza and West Hyattsville stations closed in May as part of Metro’s platform improvement project.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

All four have reopened — just in time for commuters to return after Labor Day weekend, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said.

Crews spent the summer rebuilding deteriorating outdoor platforms. The new platforms feature updated shelters, some of which have charging ports for your devices.

Station improvements also include new fare gates, surveillance systems, speakers that can broadcast announcements more clearly and safety call buttons with direct contact to station managers and the operations control center.