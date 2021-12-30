Toddler Reunited With Family After Leaving Germantown Home Alone: Police

A toddler found walking alone in Germantown, Maryland, will be reunited with his family, police said.

Montgomery County police asked for help Thursday morning after the boy estimated to be 1 or 2 years old was found near Brandermill Road and Peridot Lane at about 10:30 a.m.

Police and media outlets distributed a photo of the child more than an hour later.

“Thanks to a neighbor seeing the news release, they were able to contact police, and the child is being reunited with his family,” police said in an update at 12:15 p.m.

The toddler got out of his home early this morning while his family was sleeping.

The toddler was able to get out of his family's home while relatives were asleep, police said.