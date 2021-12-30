Toddler Reunited With Family After Leaving Germantown Home Alone: Police

A toddler found walking alone in Germantown, Maryland, will be reunited with his family, police said.
Montgomery County police asked for help Thursday morning after the boy estimated to be 1 or 2 years old was found near Brandermill Road and Peridot Lane at about 10:30 a.m.
Police and media outlets distributed a photo of the child more than an hour later.
“Thanks to a neighbor seeing the news release, they were able to contact police, and the child is being reunited with his family,” police said in an update at 12:15 p.m.
The toddler was able to get out of his family's home while relatives were asleep, police said.