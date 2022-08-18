gun violence

Teen Charged With Murder in Moechella Shooting

Three adults also injured in June shooting in Northwest DC

By Matthew Stabley

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy for a shooting that killed a teenager and injured a woman and two men, including a police officer, during a Moechella event in June Northwest D.C.

When D.C. police ordered organizers to shut down the event at 14th and U streets before 9 p.m. June 19, officers heard gunshots and found the victims, police said.

Police said there was no permit issued for the event and the crowd got in unruly. The gunfire sent a panicked crowd running. 

Moechella organizers said they’re committed to peace after a shooting left a teen dead at an “unpermitted” event on Sunday. A police officer and two others were injured, officials said. News4’s Megan McGrath reports.
The victims were taken to hospitals where 15-year-old Chase Poole of Northwest was pronounced dead.

The other three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Chase’s family told News4 he was a student at the Monument Academy boarding school in Northeast.

