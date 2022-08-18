Teen Charged With Murder in Moechella Shooting

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy for a shooting that killed a teenager and injured a woman and two men, including a police officer, during a Moechella event in June Northwest D.C.
When D.C. police ordered organizers to shut down the event at 14th and U streets before 9 p.m. June 19, officers heard gunshots and found the victims, police said.
Police said there was no permit issued for the event and the crowd got in unruly. The gunfire sent a panicked crowd running.
The victims were taken to hospitals where 15-year-old Chase Poole of Northwest was pronounced dead.
The other three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder while armed.
Local
Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information
Chase’s family told News4 he was a student at the Monument Academy boarding school in Northeast.
Get updates on what's happening in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.