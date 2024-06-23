Teen arrested in connection to 2023 double homicide shooting

A 17-year-old teen has been arrested and charged in connection to the killing of a 23-year-old man in March 2023, according to D.C. police.

On March 7, 2023, police responded to a shooting at the 2700 block of Bruce Place in southeast D.C. There were two men injured with gunshot wounds, according to D.C. police.

One of the men, Dana Faulkner, 23, was shot and killed at the scene. The second man was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, police found an injured person at the intersection of Wheeler Road and Mississippi Avenue, according to D.C. police. Abdul Fuller, 15, was found with critical gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital but later died there, according to police.

Fuller was injured in the Bruce Place shooting, according to the investigation.

Members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 19-year-old man on Dec. 21, 2023, according to police. He was charged with first-degree murder while armed.

According to D.C. police, another suspect was arrested in Florida on June 21. A 17-year-old from D.C. was charged with second-degree murder while armed for killing Faulkner back in 2023.

He was transported to the Metropolitan Police Department’s Juvenile Processing Center after being extradited from Florida.

D.C. police say that the case remains under investigation. They urge anyone who has information should call the police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

The police department also offers a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to any arrests.